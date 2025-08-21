Record Label Key For Artiste Popularity

Kyei Nwom

RADIO PRESENTER, Kyei Nwom, has stated that artistes need to be under a record label to help maintain their popularity and music business.

Kyei Nwom, who doubles as a musician, in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360, highlighted the roles record labels play in sustaining an artiste’s credibility.

“I have made many losses as a solo artiste. If you don’t have a label, you cannot do song on your own, else the evidence will be so clear on when you are on a record label and when you are not on a record label,” he disclosed.

Kyei Nwom added that “it is no big deal if your management earns a living from your talent in an attempt to support your craft.”

“Starting my music, l realised that most of the record labels have DJs scattered across the country. Where immediately their artiste releases a song, it enjoys favourable airplay. And this is because the DJs are on a payroll purposely to ensure that the songs gain popularity on air. If you leave this record label, how are you going to sort all these people out?” he said.

Kyei Nwom is making waves in the Ghanaian music scene, particularly in the Highlife genre. Kyei Nwom started his music career after participating in MTN Hitmaker season 5 in 2016. He released his debut song “Damebi”, a blend of traditional Highlife and trap sound.

He also released projects like “The SOAR EP” and “Mixed Feelings EP”, with songs like “Big Wave”, “Love and Money”, “Blood and Tears” (featuring Fameye), and “Baajo”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke