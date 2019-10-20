GH¢ 50k For Upper East Disaster Victims

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Government has released an amount of GH¢ 50,000 to address the immediate needs of persons who have been displaced as a result of the recent flood in some districts and communities of the Upper East Region.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who announced this at a gathering in Navrongo, Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, said government with the help of some development partners has mobilized some relief items to be distributed in the affected areas.

As at Sunday, October 20, the official death toll after the disaster was 19.

The Vice President described the deaths as a painful lose to the affected communities and the country as a whole.

“Government is concerned with what has happened in all the affected communities and families. We feel your pain and on behalf of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and all Ghanaians, I extend our deepest condolence to you and pray that, God grants all departed love ones a peaceful rest. I am told some relief items have come and more are yet to arrive, they are meant to cushion you in this painful time,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The emergency relief items include roofing sheets, mattresses, mats, water purification tablets, blankets and mosquito nets, as well as some food items.

The Vice President of Ghana has also added his voice to the need for an improved technology and modern ways of building at the local level, saying, “government is in talks with the various Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies to find improved ways to get our people to be able to build houses that will be able to withstand the rains.”

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Manyoro