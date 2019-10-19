Bawumia Attributes Ghana’s Economic Growth To Competent Management

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed Ghana’s rapid economic growth under President Nana Akufo-Addo, to competent economic management.

According to him, Ghana’s transition from amongst the slowest economies in the world in 2016, to one of the fastest growing economies, and expectedly the world’s fastest growing economy in 2019, was not by coincidence.

He noted that “so from amongst the slowest in 2016 to amongst the fastest growing in 2018 and 2019. It cannot be a coincidence.”

The Vice President observed that “it is only the result of competent economic management.”

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) first anniversary conference and career fair in Accra.

“You will remember that in 2016 Ghana was amongst the slowest growing economies in the developing world, growth about 3.6℅,” he noted.

“Today, the data shows that this year, Ghana will be the fastest growing economy in the world,” Dr. Bawumia observed.

He stressed that “in 2019, Ghana is going to be the fastest growing economy, according to the IMF.”

“In 2018, Ghana was also amongst if not the fastest growing economy in the world,” he recounted.

He observed the sharp drop in inflation, saying inflation today stands 7.6 percent.

Touching on the operations of NABCO, he indicated that “what the government of Nana Akufo-Addo is doing with NABCO is just one piece of a greater jigsaw that we are putting together for the transformation of Ghana as a whole.”

BY Melvin Tarlue