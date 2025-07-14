GH¢2m Illicit Drugs Destroyed In Tamale

The illicit drugs being destroyed in Tamale

The Northern Regional Taskforce, a local taskforce in collaboration with the Regional Security Coordinating Directorate, has seized and destroyed quantities of opioids and other illicit drugs worth over GH¢2 million in Tamale.

The items include over thousand packs of 120 milligrams of tramadol, 715 packs of 225 milligrams of tramadol, 150 packs of 250 milligrams of tramadol, and over 75 big rolls of marijuana.

The taskforce was established two months ago to address the rising issue of drug use in the region.

Chairman of the Northern Regional Taskforce, Mohammed Kamil Yarinaa, stated that the illicit drugs were confiscated within two months of the taskforce’s establishment.

According to him, Gushegu has emerged as a transit hub for illegal drugs, adding that 70% of the drugs originated from the Gushegu district.

“Gushegu district is a transit point for these illicit drugs, 70% of the illicit drugs destroyed is from Gushegu to Savelugu for onward distribution,” he stated.

The National Security Liaison Officer, Sulemana Zantia-Na, indicated that illicit drug trafficking has become a menace in the region, and called for decisive action to combat it.

“We needed to take a drastic measure to protect the youth of the region from this menace because they are the future leaders,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale