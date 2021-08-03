GHALCA Get Local Govt Boss Support

Nana Ato Arthur (in hat), with Fianoo and some officials of GHALCA behind the items

The Head of the Local Government Services, Nana Ato Arthur, has extended a helping hand to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) with logistics to ensure the efficient running of its secretariat.

The Local Government boss yesterday presented items worth thousands of Cedis to the secretariat at its offices at the Accra Stadium.

It included two brand new water dispensers, large water bottles and cartons of disposable cups, and explaining what stirred him to reach out to the league clubs welfare body, he described it as his widow’s mite.

As a patron of GHALCA, he pointed out that the support was to urge them on to keep up its good works and to ensure the effective day-to-day running of the office.

GHALCA chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo, expressed profuse thanks to the Local Government chief for the gesture saying, “On his own, he decided to support us with these items to help in running the secretariat. It’s timely because they say water is life, if someone blesses you with water, that fellow has offered you life.”

Meanwhile, the GHALCA boss has stated, “The Constitutional Review Committee of GHALCA are done with their assignment and they are presenting their report to us tomorrow (today). We are working very hard irrespective of the Covid restriction to ensure GHALCA remains relevant to its members.”

He added, “Last week we had a seminar for Premier clubs, we will do same for the women’s league later in the month, hopefully in September and October, we will organise one for Division One. We want to use the off season to do a lot of capacity buildings for our members.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum