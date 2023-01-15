Ghana 2023 Hajj Quota Is 6,000

A Ghana Hajj delegation last Saturday returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom’s representatives towards the 2023 Hajj exercise.

According to the leader of the delegation, Haj Farouk Hamza,this year’s quota for Ghana has been raised to 6,000.

The mandatory pre-Hajj conference is an opportunity for representatives of participating countries to discuss the modalities for approaching pilgrimages, the terms of reference of which includes among others service charges and quotas.

The team was made up of Haj Farouk Hamza, Haj Manaf Osman, Abdallah Banda, Coordinator of the Zongo and Inner Cities Office at the Office of the President, a representative of the Consular General of the Ghana Embassy in Jeddah, including Hajj Ismaila Ibrahim, Dr.Zakaria and Dr. Yunusah Mohammed.

Following the successful undertaking by the representatives of the board, further details as would be determined locally should be coming out soon, a source has hinted.

With COVID-19 restrictions now out of the way as announced by Saudi authorities, Ghana’s quota could be raised.

For now, no details regarding the 2023 are available until an announcement is made by the Hajj Board.

Ghanaian Muslims have been advised to disregard speculations and to await announcement from the Ghana Hajj Board through its authorised spokesperson.

By A.R. Gomda