Queen Mothers Seek Collaboration With GIS

The President of the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu and some executives, have called for a collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) towards sensitising young men and women on the current migration trends.

This was contained in a release signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Chief Superintendent of Immigration Michael Amoako-Atta.

This, according to them, can mitigate the increasing immigration threats in their communities.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu recommended this when the executives of the foundation paid a courtesy call to the Comptroller-General of Immigration.

In a close-door meeting, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, who received the delegation in the company of the directorates and some members of management, expressed gratitude to the group for extending their support and good counsel to the leadership of the Service.

Speaking at the meeting, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu was full of praise for the CGI, commending him for his dedication and hard work over the years which she described as worth emulating by other security heads.

She, however, bemoaned deviant activities engaged by some foreign nationals in the country which continues to cause friction and unrest in their communities. The queen mothers appealed to the CGI to help in investigating and apprehending such culprits living in their communities.

The group also emphasised on the need to educate citizens on the appropriate procedures involved in travelling out of the country and the dangers associated with engaging in illegal migration by many youngsters in recent years.

Nana Kobiwa-Akwa III, an executive of the association, on her part shared her experience travelling to many parts of the world, which she said had helped to shape her perspective on the job descriptions of immigration officers.

“My experience as a traveler has helped me appreciate the transformation the GIS has seen in recent years,” she added. She was optimistic that the new developments in the institution under the leadership of Mr. Takyi would continue even after the end of his tenure.

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi highlighted some of the challenges that the Service is currently facing and assured the queen mothers that, all the challenges they mentioned had been booked and the Service will take immediate measures to resolve the issues in their communities, especially the ones that falls under the mandate of the Service.

He noted that the roles played by queen mothers cannot be over-emphasised, especially in helping citizens to understand and appreciate the work of the Service in keeping our communities secured, and urged the group to help educate their communities on the importance of sharing relevant information with officers when necessary.

He finally assured the queen mothers that the Service will continue to work hand in hand with the traditional leaders,most especially queen mothers as they also have great influence on communities.

The executives of the association presented a citation in honour of the Comptroller- General of Immigration for his immense contribution to the growth of the Ghana Immigration Service, the National Identification Authority and the nation as a whole.

The Queen Mothers Foundation is an establishment that advocates for the empowerment of the marginalised and underprivileged, with emphasis on the sick and needy in society.

It is dedicated to creating programmes and advocating for policies that aid particularly the underprivileged.