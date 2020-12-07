Ghana Armed Forces Reacts To False Reports

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says two reports circulating on social media making allegations against it are false.

According to GAF, one of the reports is an audio recording and the other a written text.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashe, GAF said the audio recording by an unidentified male voice, alleges the re-location of “gadgets” from Accra to Ho with the aim of intimidating the people of the Volta and Oti Regions in collaboration with neighboring country.

According to the statement, the second is a statement by a purported “Concerned Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.”

It said that piece is a catalogue of falsehood and fabrications.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue