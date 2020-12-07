Long Queues At Ashaiman Voting Centres

LONG WINDING queues are beginning to be recorded in polling stations in the Ashaiman Constituency of the Greater Accra.

Electorates were seen seated with some standing at the entrance of the stations waiting for the exercise to commence at 7 am.

It is a two-man race in the country’s second-biggest constituency, Ashaiman.

NPP’s Alhaji Labaran Yakubu Barry and the NDC’s candidate and incumbent MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey contested each other in the 2016 elections and they are set for this year’s race.

A total of 166, 929 voters are expected to cast their ballot at some 350 polling stations in the densely populated area.

At the Kingscourt international school where 3 centres at the school, Joseph Nartey Addo, presiding officer of one of the centres in an interview with DGN online said that they have taken delivery of first batch of logistics and waiting for the second batch of logistics that is mainly bbvd, ballot papers, screens, booth among others.

Party agents are already at the stations likewise security personnel in uniform have positioned themselves to provide protection during the exercise which is expected to start at 7 am.

The situation is no different at the Newland Basic School and New Happy Home Academy as well as At Gina School Complex where electorate are waiting patiently for the exercise to commence.

The exercise will commence with prospective voters adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols before being made to go through the registration process as material such as hand washing basin, tissue, water have been position at the entrances of the centres.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman