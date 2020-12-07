Polls Open Nationwide

Polls have opened across the country.

Over 17 million Ghanaians are voting nationwide today.

Around 7:00am, polls opened in some of the 275 constituencies.

Voting started 3 mins after 7:00am at Legon Mensah Sarbah hall 2 which is in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

NPP’s Lydia Alhassan Seyrem and NDC’s John Dumelo are contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

DGN Online Jamila Akweley Okertchiri reported that polls have also opened at the Royal

Chapel polling station, in the Krowor Constituency.

Voters are generally adhering to the Coronavirus safety protocols.

By DGN Online Election team