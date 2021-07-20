Ghana Bans Chicken Imports From Nigeria, Togo

Some chicken on sale at a market

GHANA HAS placed a ban on the importation of chicken from Nigeria and Togo.

The ban is due to the recent outbreak of bird flu.

The outbreak of the bird flu has reportedly resulted in the killing of over 4,000 birds so far.

An estimated 6,000 birds had already died of bird flu.

Ghana last recorded a bird flu case in 2015.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has confirmed the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza disease in some parts of the country.

The Ministry made this known in a statement issued and signed by Dr Patrick Abakeh, Director of Veterinary Services Directorate of MoFA.

By Melvin Tarlue