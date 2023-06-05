Ghana Beat Nigeria To Lift U-20 Girls WAFU

Ghana beat Nigeria on penalties to lift the trophy

Ghana’s U-20 female side, Black Princesses, on Saturday emerged tops in the inaugural WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup after beating Nigeria 3-1 on penalties.

Captain Stella Nyamekye put Ghana ahead in the 37th minute, converting a penalty kick and securing the first goal against a resilient Nigerian defence.

Ghana’s goalkeeper, Afi Amenyaku, showcased her skills throughout the match with a series of impressive saves.

However, a momentary lapse in concentration from Amenyaku resulted in a blunder, allowing Nigeria to equalise and breathe new life into the match.

The teams battled fiercely for the remaining time, but neither could find a decisive goal, leading to a tense shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Afi Amenyaku redeemed herself and emerged as the heroine of the night. She displayed incredible reflexes and composure, saving three consecutive penalties from the Nigerian players.