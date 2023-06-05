‘Ambulance Not Missing’

THE NATIONAL Ambulance Service vehicle serving the people of Pru East District in the Bono East Region is not missing but broken down and at the regional workshop awaiting repairs.

This put to rest rumours in the Pru East District capital, Yeji, that the ambulance with registration number GV-20 is missing and as a result families are losing their sick relatives because of non-availability of the ambulance to convey them to health facilities for medical care.

To avoid further loss of lives due to lack of funds for repairs, the former District Chief Executive for the area, Joshua Kwaku Abonkra has intervened and paid GH¢6,000, being the cost of repairs, to the Bono East Regional Director of the Ambulance Service to speed up work on the vehicle.

The Bono East Regional Director of the Service, Michael Kwesi Badu, who received the cheque, thanked the former DCE for his intervention, saying work will begin on the vehicle for it to return to the district.

“The ambulance is not missing but broken down, and it has been at our workshop in the regional capital, Techiman,” he stated.

According to information available to the paper, the Pru East district health facilities since December this year, when the ambulance broke down, have been depending on services of ambulances from Nkoranza and Sene West districts because those of the nearest districts, Pru West and Atebubu Amantin municipality have all broken down and are also awaiting funds for repairs.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Yeji