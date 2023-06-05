TTAG Honours First Sky Group Chair

Apostle Eric Seddy Kutortse receiving his award

The Board and Leadership of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) in Tema Community 10, has honoured the Chairman and Founder of First Sky Group, Apostle Eric Seddy Kutortse with the ‘Trinity Excellence Award in Missions’, for his positive contributions and impact in the church.

The award was conferred during a dedication ceremony to unveil an ultra-modern temple facility for the assembly.

A citation on the award reads, “You are a symbol of selfless giving. You always sacrifice your comfort and energy to ensure the work of God moves on. Your love for Missions is exemplary. You bring relief and comfort to many souls in pain.”

Speaking on the honour, Apostle Kutortse said, “I am proud to be a member of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God. The Lord has been good to us by helping to build this magnificent temple.”

As the Project Manager of the Temple, Apostle Kutortse said the entire construction of the facility took a year to complete.

“It is the Lord who has done this marvelous work. He gave us the strength and empowers the church to be able to do this,” Apostle Kutortse said.

He paid glowing tribute and commended the Senior Pastor of the Church, Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm for his direction and fortitude in making sure that the temple was completed and dedicated to God.

Dedicating the temple, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam, congratulated the assembly for its efforts in magnifying the works of the entire church nationwide.

A Daily Guide Report