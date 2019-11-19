Ghana, Boeing Sign $877m Aircraft Deal

Joseph Kofi Adda (2nd left)

Ghana and Boeing have signed a memorandum of understanding for the supply of three aircraft worth $877.5 million.

The Boeing 787-9 dreamliner aircraft agreement is to help Ghana relaunch its airline.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai Air Show.

Ghana’s Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda stated during the singing ceremony that “there is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future.”

He added that “the 787 has an excellent reputation for its operational performance, fuel efficiency and passenger experience and we are confident that we have the right partner for our new carrier.”

According to him, the carrier, to be based in Accra, would establish the capital city as a strategic hub that serves cities across West Africa. Future routes would include destinations in Europe, North America and Asia and the long-term plan is to open the airline to private investment and operation.

The 787-9 is part of a family of three aircraft that offer long ranges and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market. The 787-9 aircraft can carry 296 passengers and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 kms), while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to older airplanes.

Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has enabled the opening of more than 250 new point-to-point routes and saved 45 billion pounds of fuel.

Every day, there are more than 1,600 commercial flights on a 787 Dreamliner. This means that somewhere in the world a 787 Dreamliner takes off every minute.

To date, more than 400 million passengers have flown on the airplane.

BY Melvin Tarlue