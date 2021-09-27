Ghana Celebrates World Tourism Day Today

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman

All is set for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), to climax World Tourism Day activities at Hohoe in the Volta region.

The official World Tourism Day is held in a World Tourism Organisation (WTO) designated country with participation from the rest of the world. This year’s (2021) Day will be held in Cote d’Ivoire in Africa on the theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”.

Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said the theme was linked to outcomes four and five of the Government’s Programme of Action that sought to create decent employment through inclusive economic growth, and a skilled and vibrant workforce to support an inclusive growth path.

He said this time around, the Day would be aimed at creating an opportunity for the global tourism community to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledged that, behind every number, there was a person.

“Unlocking the potential of the tourism eco-system, its extensive value chain and investments facilitation in tourism, can deliver more inclusive and sustainable growth in traditionally marginalized communities with huge tourism and other resources.”