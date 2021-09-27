Sly Tetteh Chairs GEA Board

Sylvester Tetteh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro in the Greater Accra Region Sylvester Mathew Tetteh, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, formerly National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ningo-Prampram was the head of the National Youth Authority (NYA) until his election as MP.

Per a letter of appointment signed by Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff conveyed the news that “Pursuant to Section 4 (1) of Ghana Enterprises Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1043) the President of the Republic of Ghana in consultation with the Council of State hereby appoints you as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Ghana Enterprise Agency.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance of your appointment. Thank you.”

Sylvester Tetteh, born July 7, 1977 hails from Old Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District of Accra.

He holds Master (MSC) in Development Finance and a degree, BSc. in Marketing.

He serves on Communications Committee in Parliament and he is the Vice Chairperson of Local Government and Rural Development Committee in Parliament.

By Vincent Kubi