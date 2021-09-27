Policeman Frees Female Suspect After Sex With Her In Cells

A confidential report says the policeman released Theresa Forson, who is awaiting sentencing, after the sexual favour in the female cells on Saturday.

A policeman stationed at Nkanfoa Police Station in the Central Region allegedly released a female suspect on Saturday September 25, 2021 after having sex with her in the female cells.

A service report on the incident said the policeman, Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, freed Theresa Forson, who is awaiting sentencing for an undisclosed offence, around 2:00 am after sexual intercourse with her in the cells.

Lance Corporal Apomah is being held while further investigations take place.

The confidential police report seen by DGN Online said Forson was produced by her family members in the morning “since they were aware the convict was supposed to be in police custody”.

Top sources in the Ghana Police Service say the police officer and the female suspect could be arraigned in court.