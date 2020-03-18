Ghana CEOs Join Fight Against Coronavirus

The Ghana CEO Summit has joined the fight against coronavirus in the country, with a campaign dubbed: “CEO COVID-19: Stop The Spread, lead boldly.”

In a statement, organizers of the annual summit, the Chief Executives Network Ghana, encouraged all and sundry to stay safe by adhering to the laid down precautionary measures.

It acknowledged directives given by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday March 15, 2020 to help curtail the spread of COVID – 19 in Ghana.

As an organization, the Ghana Chief Executives Network observed that it was committed to promoting the wellbeing of Ghanaian citizens, saying “we fully support all efforts and interventions by the World Health Organization, Government of Ghana and other stakeholders to ensure that we overcome the challenge that this virus poses.”

Accordingly, it said, “we shall continue to keep track of developments while we continue to prepare towards the 5th Ghana CEO Summit, which is scheduled to be held on 18th and 19th May, 2020 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.”

“In due course, if the situation requires that we reschedule the Summit in the interest of public health, we shall not hesitate to do that,” the statement added.

“We urge all to continue to stay safe by enforcing the recommended protocols for stopping the spread of the virus – wash hands with soap under running water often, minimize or avoid physical contact, maintain distance of at least 1 meter when interacting with others, stay away from crowded places and sanitize your hands as often as possible,” it said.

Ghana has so far recorded seven confirmed cases of coronavirus but no deaths.

The Ghana CEO Summit is the foremost business conference in Ghana for CEOs, Heads of State, Policy Makers, Investors & Business Leaders.

It is committed to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by championing private-sector led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah