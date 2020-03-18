Coronavirus Outbreak: Ghanaian Churches Hold Digital Services

The ban on public gatherings including church services due to the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, appears to have left some Ghanaian churches with no option but to hold services for their members via the internet.

President Akufo-Addo recently announced a ban on public gatherings in Ghana as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The public gatherings include conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques.

Even though there have been agitations from some Christian groups, others appear to be relying on technology to spread the gospel in the coronavirus ‘era’.

The Keeper’s House Chapel International based in Accra, DGN Online understands, on Monday, March 16, 2020, introduced its “eChurch” with Rev. Francis Aubyn, using Facebook Live to reach its members.

Action Chapel Ghana on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 also live streamed its service on YouTube and Facebook from 6pm.

The Church of Pentecost has also introduced live services.

By Melvin Tarlue