Ghana Comedy Awards Nominees Unveiled

Lekzy Decomic

The much-anticipated Ghana Comedy Awards (GCA) scheme has officially announced the nominees for the 2024 edition.

The nominees list for over 20 categories saw some of Ghana’s biggest names compete in the various categories for awards.

This year’s announcement highlights the evolution and growth of the comedy scene in Ghana, showcasing a diverse array of talent across various categories.

Notably, the awards have taken a new direction, focusing solely on comedy, after previously being combined with poetry under the name Comedy & Poetry Awards.

The Ghana Comedy Awards is an annual awards event that seeks to honour personalities and celebrate the act of comedy in Ghana, with the focus of projecting and promoting the creative art of comedians.

The nominees for this year is indeed a solid statement of the growth of the Industry as it recognises hard working and dedicated comedians in Ghana and beyond.

The 2024 Ghana Comedy Awards is not just a celebration of the past year’s achievements, but also a beacon of inspiration for upcoming comedians.

It sets a benchmark for excellence, encouraging comedians to innovate and captivate audiences with their humor, wit, and creativity.

The awards are a clear indication of the bright future of comedy in Ghana, highlighting the potential for continued growth and international recognition.

BEATWAVES gathered that eight celebrated comedy personalities such as OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, DKB, Clemento Suarez, Jacinta Ocansey, Lekzy Decomic, Ebenezer Dwomoh

and Aka Ebenezer have been nominated for Comedian of the Year category.