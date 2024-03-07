Diana Asamoah Headlines ABBA Father Concert

Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a well-known gospel singer and songwriter, will host the yearly “ABBA Father” event, slated for March 10 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The free concert, which has Diana Asamoah as the headline artiste, is expected to draw thousands of gospel music enthusiasts from various backgrounds.

The purpose of the event is to provide music fans a chance to interact with their favourite gospel artistes and religious leaders.

The broadcast will be available on a number of social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube.

With award-winning gospel icons like Joyce Blessing, Uncle Ato, Nacee, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Great Ampong, Fameye, Harmonious Chorale, and Akesse Brempong joining evangelist Diana Asamoah, the event is sure to be thrilling and full of worship.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who has carved a niche for herself as one of Ghana’s enterprising gospel icons, is expected to thrill fans with most of her hit songs such as ‘M’abo Wo Din’, ‘Akoko Abon’, and ‘Woda Mu Fua’, among others.

The previous event witnessed performances from music legends like Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong, Rev. Mac Abraham, the Winneba Youth Choir, Kofi Sarpong, KODA, and Paa Boateng, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu