Okyeame Kwame Features Kofi Kinaata On New Song

Okyeame Kwame and Kofi Kinaata

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has undraped the reason for settling on Kofi Kinaata for his new song titled ‘Sika’.

Okyeame Kwame disclosed that he has always wanted to do a song with Kofi Kinaata, because he is a big fan.

Again, he also said he respects Kinaata’s creativity and among others wanted to have a record together.

According to him, he was the only one who had won the Songwriter of the Year twice until Kofi Kinaata came to change the narrative, by winning it on three occasions.

For this reason, Okyeame Kwame said, “I wanted to know what is in that head, and I called him for us to do a song together, and during the recording sessions, I realised why he is a great writer, ‘the boy get common sense period’. Very intelligent, very smart, he has learnt the trick and the trade.”

Touching on the song’s concept, he said ‘Sika’ aims to inspire people to hustle to make ends meet.

“It is who I have become currently, most of the things I do is to seek to bring out difficult times and triumphant moments, from poverty to riches,” the Rap Docta said.

The song is available on all digital platforms.