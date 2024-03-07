Ayawaso East Chiefs Petition IGP

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Chiefs of the various ethnic groupings in the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly have petitioned the IGP over a threat to public peace occasioned by the planned installation of an overall chief for the area.

In the petition dated January 22, 2024, the chiefs said at the end of last year they noticed an attempt by a man who largely lives in New York, USA to install himself the Chief of Nima relying on the support of a member of the Odoi Kwao Family of Osu.

“We are aware that a petition written by the lawyers of Nii Futa, the legitimate Chief Nima, regarding this matter has already reached your office,” they stated.

While expressing their support to the IGP for the intervention in stopping the alleged installation, they pointed out that “we the chiefs of Nima celebrated the 20th anniversary of the coronation of Nii Futa as Chief of Nima, a grand occasion which was graced by the President, Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, Culture and Religious Affairs, Members of Parliament, ministers and MCEs.”

Continuing, the chiefs pointed out that “we the chiefs, women leaders and the youth of Nima humbly request that decisive action be taken against the person once and for all.”

They also demanded that the said person be made to sign a bond from further holding himself as the Chief of Nima, adding that “any attempt by the person to perform any such ceremony in Nima will be fiercely resisted. What we crave for in Nima is peace, stability and development in our community.”

The petition was signed by fifteen tribal heads of Zabarma, Chamba, Yoruba, Kotokoli, Hausa, Grumah, Bissa, Rugga communities. Others are Fulani, Kusuntu and Dagomba.