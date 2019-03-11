Ghana Commemorates 70th Commonwealth Day

Madam Botchwey delivering a speech at the event

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration (MFARI) has held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the 70th Commonwealth Day in Ghana.

The 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth ceremony took place on Monday in Accra on the theme: ‘A Connected Commonwealth’.

The Commonwealth, which is made up of 53 countries from five continents with about 2.5 billion population, has provided a veritable platform for diverse group which includes the world’s largest and smallest, as well as richest and poorest countries with over two billion citizens of all faiths and ethnicities spanning five continents to work together at many levels.

In attendance were members of the diplomatic corps, MPS, parliament officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, as well as schoolchildren, amongst others.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said Ghana at the time of independence mirrored the Commonwealth role as one of the ardent nations on the African continent.

According to the minister, “We joined the Commonwealth as a young independent nation in 1957 not only because it was considered a club of former British colonies but more importantly because we believed in the fundamental political values of the organisation.”

“Since joining the organisation, we played an active role in the realisation of the shared values, including democracy, freedom and respect for human right as well as the rule of law and opportunity for all,” she added.

Mrs. Botchwey shared the view that as old orders break down with heightened threats to the global international system, the Commonwealth should be enhanced and strengthened as part of the wider global international framework to foster alliance and deepen multilateralism.

She bemoaned that despite the enormous resources, some Commonwealth member countries are still saddled with poverty and marginalisation.

The minister again lamented the fact that the affected member countries have not also been spared by the devastating environmental degradation and social deprivation which include terrorism that continues to pose threat to international peace and security.

John Appiah, Africa Head of Royal Commonwealth Society, who delivered a speech on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, stated that the vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time and the Commonwealth continues to grow and adapting to address contemporary needs.

He said, “We are able to look to the future with greater confidence and optimism as a result of the links that we share, the networks of cooperation and mutual support to which we contribute and draw.”

BY Paul Nyojah Dalafu