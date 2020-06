Ghana has recorded additional 597 confirmed cases of coronavirus, pushing its tally to 16,431.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the new cases.

It says as of June 27, Ghana’s total confirmed cases were 16,431.

Deaths remain 103, according to GHS.

Active cases as of June 27, were 4,071, it says, adding that recoveries have increased to 12,257.

By Melvin Tarlue