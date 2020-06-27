Best Running Mate Cannot Change Indecisive Leader- Bawumia Jabs Mahama

Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has admonished the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, to do more than selecting a good running mate.

Speaking at the National Executive Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party to acclaim the party’s candidate, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who in turn selected the erudite economist as his running mate, Dr. Bawumia told Mr. Mahama that his indecisiveness and incompetence cannot be cured by any person he falls on as his running mate.

To the Vice President and running mate to President Akufo-Addo, Mahama’s incurable incompetency and indecisiveness cannot be deadened by the best of a running mate he chooses.

“The best running mate in the world cannot make a difference if the President is indecisive and incompetent” Dr. Bawumia pointed out to Mahama.

It’s been over one year since Mahama was elected by the delegates of the NDC to lead them into the 2020 elections.

Many have been waiting expectantly for the party’s candidate, John Mahama, to select a candidate to partner him as the 2020 elections draw near.

That has not been done for reasons not readily available to Ghanaians.

Many have had the cause to believe that the failure of Mahama to select his running mate is based on the fact that the NDC is draughty of people with the caliber and prowess of Dr. Bawumia who played a key role in the NPP winning the 2016 elections.

The Vice President, who has always been a thorn in their flesh, has been selected by President Akufo-Addo for the fourth time to partner him as the party heads into the 2020 elections slated for December 7.

The NPP held this ceremony in this manner as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has made it impossible for mass gatherings.