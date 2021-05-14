Ghana Culture Forum Visits Tourism Minister

From Left: Nana Owoahene, Dr. Ibrahim Awal, Edwina Assan and Mr. Asare Yamoah in a pose after the meeting

A delegation from the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has called on the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, to discuss issues of interest to the sector.

The delegation was led by the chairperson of GCF, Mr. Asare Konadu Yamoah, who is also the president of the Ghana Publishers Association.

The delegation during the visit congratulated the minister on his appointment and assured him of their commitment to help resolve issues of culture in Ghana.

The discussions with the minister covered key issues confronting the cultural sector and recommendations from the sector players.

Some of issues raised include the implementation of the cultural policy and Cultural Trust Fund, research and data collection and capacity building programmes among others.

The minister, on his part, expressed his excitement to have people from the delegation from the Ghana Culture Forum visiting to share ideas on how to improve upon the creative sector.

He, however, expressed his delight at meeting such an important network in the cultural sector and a collective mouthpiece of cultural practitioners of the various domains in the sector.

He indicated that although the cultural sector has been faced with countless issues, he is keen on advancing a cultural agenda that inures to the benefit of Ghanaians.

He added that we must galvanise our collective efforts, adding that his leadership approach was to look at culture, arts and tourism as a tripartite entity, thereby tapping on their singular strengths to collectively grow the sector.

Dr. Awal also reiterated government’s readiness to work with all cultural practitioners/players and called for their utmost support for the success of the sector.

Present in the meeting were the deputy minister-designate, Mark Okraku Mantey and members of the GCF delegation including the General Secretary, Nana Otuo Owuoahene Acheampong, the Treasurer, Akofa Edjeani; Vice Chairman Ahuma Bosco Ocansey; executive members Adwoa Amoah, George Bosumpim and Edwina Assan, Lawrence Agyemang and administrator, Patrick Alabi.