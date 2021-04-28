Ghana Deploys Covid-19 Certificate Verification Tool For Travellers

Travellers who wish to enter Ghana must now verify their Covid-19 certificates using the UNDP-Supported Global Haven certificate verification tool (www.globalhaven.org) before they are allowed entry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the directive to its missions called for strict adherence to the new travel protocol, adding that passengers who do not comply will not be allowed into the country.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 positive test results at the Kotoka International airport, despite proof of a 72-hour negative PCR test results by passengers arriving in Ghana, the Ministry wishes to request all missions as follows, all travellers are to use a tool made available through the UNDP,” a communique signed by the Ministry’s Chief of Protocol, Emmanuel Antwi, read.

It further urged the missions to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 PCR Test Results certification verification.

The move forms part of response activities to address the increasing cases of Covid-19 being recorded at the Kotoka international Airport.

Providers of the mandatory PCR test at the airport, Frontier Health Services, earlier this week raised concerns over the high number of positive Covid-19 cases being recorded among international travellers and called for new guidelines to be implemented to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country.

Global Heavens certificate verification tool is a hardcopy Test Results Uploader with a special feature built to enable travellers to directly upload their Test Certificate in order to generate a Travel Code (TC) when travelling from countries where TT codes are not yet being issued by labs.

This feature helps persons with hardcopy test results to generate a TC with ease. Also, using computer vision algorithms, the system progressively eliminates fakes and forgeries.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri