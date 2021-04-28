NSS Releases PIN Codes For Students

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the PIN Codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from accredited Tertiary Institutions to register for their mandatory national service for the 2021/2022 service year.

The NSS in a release signed by the Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, said a total of 110,009 PIN Codes have been released.

“All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to visit the Scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth and proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd. throughout the country to make payment of an amount of GHC 40.00,” the release stated.

It however encouraged students to use MTN Mobile Money to reduce the frequency of human interaction due to the Covid-19 pandemic adding that payment of GHC 41.00 is expected for those who use MTN Mobile Money to activate their PIN codes.

“Management strongly advises all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrolment process by Wednesday, June 30, 2021,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri