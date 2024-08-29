Ghana Didn’t Take Advantage Of Year Of Return Musically- Bisa Kdei

Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has expressed his disappointment over the lack of promotion for Highlife music in Ghana, particularly during the Year of Return initiative.

In an interview on Onua TV, the musician criticized the continued dominance of foreign music genres like Amapiano and Afrobeats, which he believes has overshadowed Ghana’s traditional Highlife sound.

Bisa Kdei questioned the musical identity that Ghana is presenting to the world, especially during a period when the country has a unique opportunity to showcase its culture to the diaspora and international tourists.

“If people come to Ghana, what are we selling? Are we selling Highlife or Afrobeats?” he asked.

He argued that the Year of Return, which was meant to attract people of African descent back to Ghana, is not being utilized effectively to promote indigenous music.

The musician highlighted the impact of this lack of promotion on Ghanaian artists’ ability to gain international recognition.

“When the diasporans and tourists come and all they hear are Afrobeats, that is what they will take back. So when people say Ghanaians can’t sell shows outside, whose fault is that? We are not promoting the Ghanaian culture enough. This is me talking from my experience,” he added.

Bisa Kdei also shared a personal anecdote about confronting a DJ for playing only Nigerian songs at a club, emphasizing his commitment to advocating for Highlife music. “This is our song, we have to promote it. I have chosen Highlife as my career, so I have to fight for it. That is why I’ve been very outspoken,” he said.