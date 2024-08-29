Mzbel Joins Homowo Ancestral Cleansing Ritual

Songstress Mzbel was spotted participating in a Ga ancestral cleansing ritual as part of the Homowo celebrations.

Known for her strong ties to her cultural roots, Mzbel joined a group of young women who gathered by a river for the traditional ceremony, which is an integral part of the annual festival.

Dressed in white regalia and adorned with spiritual leaves, Mzbel was seen performing the cleansing ritual at the riverside, where she chanted appellations in reverence to the ancestors.

The singer has often spoken about her deep connection to her heritage, and this ritual, she explained, is a particularly significant event for her.

Mzbel described ancestral cleansing as her favourite time of the year, as it allows her to reconnect with both her ancestors and the natural world.

She views the ritual as not only a way to honour her heritage but also as an opportunity to find inner peace and solace through her connection with nature and the spiritual realm.