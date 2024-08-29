I Cease To Breathe Sometimes In My Sleep- Yolo Drogba

Actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has opened up about his harrowing battle with Sleep Apnea, a condition recently diagnosed alongside his ongoing struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, Drogba said that his ordeal with Stiff Person Syndrome began earlier this year in March, leading to numerous hospital visits without significant improvement.

He revealed that it took doctors four months to diagnose the syndrome, which causes severe muscle stiffness and spasms. Despite treatments, he has seen little relief, prompting him to consider seeking medical care abroad.

“My neurologist at the Bank Hospital was the one who diagnosed the whole thing for me. At the end of the day, Korle-Bu came up with the same thing,” Drogba recounted. “It does not work on me. It makes me kind of sleepy and those things, but it does not really work. It numbs the pain a little bit when the doctor saw a trait of Stiff Person Syndrome—that is where we saw it was working slightly on me.”

Adding to his challenges, Drogba disclosed that he was recently diagnosed with Sleep Apnea, a condition that causes pauses in breathing during sleep. He explained the severity of his condition: “According to them, anytime I sleep, I cease to breathe within thirty minutes; I can go off. My heart will just be the only thing beating, and I will come back again.”

Drogba’s ongoing battle with these health conditions has puzzled doctors, making his conditions difficult to treat. As he continues to seek answers, he remains hopeful for better treatment options, possibly outside Ghana