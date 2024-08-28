Oppong Nkrumah Faces Okudzeto Ablakwa Bullying Antics Over Akosombo Dam Spillage

A fiery confrontation between Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Chairman of the Governance and Assurance Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in Parliament on Wednesday has brought to the fore the simmering tensions between the ruling NPP and opposition NDC.

The dispute centered on the delayed completion of housing units for those affected by the Akosombo dam spillage in 2023, a project that has been plagued by controversies and allegations of mismanagement.

The Akosombo dam spillage in 2023 displaced hundreds of residents, prompting the government to promise resettlement and compensation.

However, the slow pace of the resettlement process has sparked concerns and criticism from opposition lawmakers, who accuse the government of neglecting the affected communities.

The exchanges began when the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa demanded an apology from Oppong Nkrumah for describing his committee’s role as a “bully pulpit.”

The Minister for Works and Housing, Oppong Nkrumah defended his statement, arguing that he had the right to respond to accusations of insincerity leveled by the loquacious North Tongu MP.

The situation escalated, with both parties refusing to back down with the minister insisting that he has the right to defend himself, refusing to retract his statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe