Wontumi Clashes With Mahama Over Galamsey

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is daring NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to push him out of forest reserves where his mining company, Akonta Mining, operates.

This comes after former President Mahama pledged to amend the law to end indiscriminate mining in forest reserves, targeting Wontumi’s company for desecrating the forest.

Mahama’s promise is part of his manifesto to tackle illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which has been a contentious issue in Ghana.

In 2017, the NPP government launched a campaign against galamsey, leading to the closure of several mining sites and the arrest of some miners.

However, the issue persists, with many accusing the government of not doing enough to address it.

However, Wontumi speaking on the issue on radio said “Can you push Wontumi? Even illegal and legal what is the difference? The difference is a document. So, as a veteran miner, I don’t know how to get documents done?”, he quizzed.

-BY Daniel Bampoe