Vice President To Grace Axim Kundum Festival

A grand durbar to climax the annual Kundum Festival of the chiefs and people of Axim in the Western Region will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to grace the occasion.

The Kundum festival, celebrated by the Ahantas and Nzema people, is a thanksgiving occasion to God and the gods for the abundance of food at the end of the harvest period.

This year’s theme is “Enhancing Our Values and Norms Through Our Festival”.

Activities include a quiz competition, football gala, and Miss Kundum pageant, among others. The ten-day event aims to raise funds to build a ‘VIP’ ward for the Axim Hospital.

Residents of Axim and surrounding areas are preparing to show enthusiastic support for the Vice President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

They expressed excitement, saying, “This year’s event will be spectacular, aimed at raising money to give the only major health facility in the Nzema East Municipality a facelift.”

They praised the current government for initiating the construction of the $12 billion Petroleum hub in the area, making the Nzema enclave a strategic location.

“We believe the Vice President will confer with our traditional leaders to explain the advantages, including job opportunities, the Petroleum hub project will bring to the people of Nzema and Ghanaians as a whole.”

By Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi