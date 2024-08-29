NDC Deputy General Secretary Threatens To Expose Interior Minister Over False Allegations

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has threatened to counter-sue and expose Interior Minister Henry Quartey over allegations of building an army to cause violence in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC man, Gbande denied the claims, stating, “I have no involvement in building any army or planning any violence.”

The Minister, Henry Quartey had accused Gbande of secretly meeting with the Deputy Inspector General of Police and others to rig the 2024 elections.

Gbande responded, “How can you complain about something I said and then end that complaint by making such an empty, malicious allegation against me?”

Gbande’s Warning

Gbande warned Quartey that any attempt to undermine the will of the people in the upcoming elections would be met with strong resistance.

He also questioned why Quartey did not take legal action against others, such as Kennedy Agyapong, but he is now threatening him.

This is the first time an Interior Minister is fully and overtly involved in recruiting security personnel without following due process. Is that not an agenda intended to use internal security agencies to interfere in the elections?” Gbande asked.

Gbande reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to a peaceful election based on issues.

However, he warned that if there is an agenda to rig the elections, the party is ready and prepared to counter any such plans.

“We believe in a peaceful election, but if there’s an agenda to rig the elections, we’re ready and prepared to counter any such plans,” Gbande stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe