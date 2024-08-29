Mahama Warns EC Over Alleged Illegal Transfer Of Voters

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for transferring voters’ names without their knowledge, warning that this could lead to confusion on Election Day.

According to him, “The EC has to sit up so that we don’t have any confusion on the election day,” Mahama stated, emphasizing the EC’s critical role in ensuring peaceful elections”.

The former President said this during his campaign tour on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Mahama’s concerns come after the EC split polling stations with over 700 registered voters into two, a move that has raised concerns about potential chaos on Election Day.

The NDC has demanded a meeting with the EC to resolve the issue.

Splitting the allegations, Mahama lamented that “Many people had their names transferred without their knowledge, and some couldn’t find their names in the voter register,” Mahama said, highlighting the need for transparency in the electoral process.

He further claimed, “The EC is an important institution, in us having peaceful elections in this country; so, if the EC commissioners are listening, you better wake up; you are not doing your job properly.”

