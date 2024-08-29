Adopt The Possibilities Mindset – Bawumia Tells Ghanaians

In a rallying cry to Ghanaians, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emphasized the importance of embracing a mindset of possibilities to drive national progress.

Speaking at a mini rally in Akyem Asafo in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region as part of his campaign tour on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) achievements over the past eight years, defying skepticism and criticism from the opposition.

“We have shown that with a positive mindset, we can achieve the impossible,” Dr. Bawumia said, referencing flagship programs like Free Senior High School, Free TVET, and extensive digitalization efforts.

“These initiatives, once deemed impossible by the NDC, are now a reality benefiting millions of Ghanaians.”

Dr. Bawumia’s message resonates with his previous statements, where he emphasized the need for a “can-do” attitude to drive Ghana’s development.

In 2020, he stated, “We must believe in ourselves and our abilities to achieve greatness.”

The Vice President also outlined future policies, including transitioning to renewable energy, using the Ghana Card for passport acquisition, and introducing a national credit system.

He proudly announced that Ghana would be the second country in Africa to introduce such a credit system.

Dr. Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s future is built on the foundation of possibilities, urging citizens to reject limitations and embrace a positive outlook.

As he cautioned, “We cannot afford to go back to the days of stagnation and retrogression.”

Dr. Bawumia further cautioned Ghanaians against voting for former President Mahama in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that former President Mahama’s return would lack accountability since he would not be seeking re-election after another term.

“Mahama’s presidency would be a lame-duck administration, with no incentive to deliver results or serve the people’s interest,” Dr. Bawumia warned.

“We cannot afford to go back to the days of stagnation and retrogression.”

Dr. Bawumia’s comments come as Mahama seeks to regain the presidency after losing the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Dr. Bawumia further declared that Ghana needs a brand new president, implying that the country requires fresh leadership to drive its development.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for a new generation of leaders who can harness the power of possibilities to transform Ghana, adding that “We need a brand new president, one who is not tied to the old ways of doing things”.

“We cannot afford to go back to the days of stagnation and retrogression,” Dr. Bawumia warned, emphasizing the need for forward-thinking leadership.

However, he used the opportunity to introduce the Parliamentary candidate for the Abuakwa South Constituency, Kingsley Agyemang to the residents by urging them to vote for him on 7th December to enable the two of them to transform the constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe