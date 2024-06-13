Ghana Distributes Over 13 Million Seedlings Nationwide- Forestry Commission

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission are pleased to announce that an impressive 13,875,286 seedlings has been distributed nationwide on the 2024 Green Ghana Day.

This achievement was revealed by the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, during a post-event press briefing held at the Forestry Commission Head Office in Accra on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

In his presentation, Mr. Allotey provided a comprehensive overview of the provisional seedling distribution results, highlighting that the Ashanti Region exceeded its target by 199%, distributing 4,170,552 seedlings, well above the initial target of 2,100,000. Additionally, 13 other regions successfully exceeded their targets, demonstrating a nationwide commitment to environmental conservation.

Mr. Allotey acknowledged that two regions faced challenges in meeting their targets, but emphasized the Forestry Commission’s dedication to supporting these regions to achieve their goals.

He commended leading private plantation companies and churches for their contributions to the project’s success, specifically mentioning the Church of Pentecost, Presbyterian Church, Catholic Church, Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), and Methodist Church as the top five contributing churches.

Mr. Allotey also named Ecoplanet Bamboo West Africa, Messrs Evans Sawmills Ltd, and Miro Forestry Ghana Ltd among others, while also commending the Muslim community, particularly the Chief Imam, for their support.

He further revealed that despite the number of seedlings already planted, more seedlings are available at various pick-up centers. He urged all interested parties to visit their nearest Forestry Commission office to obtain a seedling to plant.