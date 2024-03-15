Ghana-EU Tourism & Investment Summit Held In France

From L-R- Dr. Stephen Amoah, Anna Bossman, Mark Okraku Mantey and Verus Nartey in a pose at the event

The Ghana-EU Tourism & Investment Summit (#GHETIS24), a private-public partnership, took place at a number of venues in Paris, France from March 6–8, 2024, coinciding with Ghana’s 67th independence celebration.

On March 6, 2024, the Ghana Embassy in Paris partnered with #GHETIS24 to organise the Ghana @67 independence welcome at Mairie du 16eme in Paris, France.

The summit aims to promote Ghana’s tourism industry as well as other viable areas for investment.

Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman, welcomed dignitaries, business leaders, French government officials, and prominent Ghanaians in France to the ceremony.

She emphasised the significance of March 6, 1957, to Ghanaians and the accomplishments the country has made in 67 years.

The delegation from Ghana during the conference visited some of the most well-known tourist destinations in France on March 7, 2024.

The #GHETIS24 Conference took place at the five-star Marriott Champs Elysees Hotel in Paris on March 8, 2024.

The Ghana Coordinating Council in France, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, the Ministry of Trade & Industry, and other significant organisations in the French tourism sector all made presentations.

The King of Osu, Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, made a captivating presentation about Osu’s pivotal role in Ghana’s history and the range of investment prospects available in Osu.

Speakers at the conference included Mr. David Neequaye, CEO of Harmattan Birds and tourism expert based in France; Ghanaian music icon Samini; Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture; and Mr. Kwabena Otu, Executive Member of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA).

Ms. Joan Murielle, CEO of JMH Group, chaired the panel discussion, which was presented by Milly Antwi, CEO of Klesis Franchiseur.

The panel discussed why Ghana should be France’s and Europe’s top tourist destination in Africa, addressed relevant topics, and listed areas that require funding for Ghanaian tourism.

Twenty-one organisations and/or businesses participated in the GHETIS 2024 Trade Mission.

The office of the King of Osu, TAG Transport and Logistics Limited, Ghana Post, Allied Financial Services, RAM Media Consult, Monterey 7Eleven, Spotless Travel & Tour, Reckon Metal, Lisadel Travel & Tour, Obokese Foundation, Kirk Consult, Deroy International Education & Travel Limited, among others participated in B2B expeditions in France from March 5–9, 2024.

With assistance from the French Embassy in Ghana and sponsorship from esteemed partners, GHETIS 2024 was organised in collaboration with the Ghana Embassy in France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, the Ministry of Trade & Industry, and the Obokese Foundation.

It was produced by Maxine Reindorf-Partey and Verus Nartey, the respective CEOs of Ghana Invest and Made In Ghana Consulting Ltd for the Destination Ghana Global Project (DGGP).