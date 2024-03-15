Rose Adjei Set To Hold Concert

Rose Adjei

This year’s edition of Rose Adjei’s annual gospel musical concert dubbed ‘KardiaHakaratHatov’ which simply means ‘A Heart of Gratitude’, will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Perez Chapel, Zoeland Mataheko near Flamingo Junction in Accra.

Designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people, the event is on the theme: ‘He Has Heard My Prayers’ (Psalm 66:19).

Rose Adjei, who will perform for over one-and-a-half hours on stage, has promised to thrill gospel music fans at the event which is expected to attract Christians as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life with most of her hit songs.

Some of the songs she will perform include ‘NyameYie’, ‘M’adansedie’, ‘Adom’, ‘Na God’, ‘Agya WahweMeso’, ‘Nsre Hehe’, ‘Ne Mmre’, among others.

She is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian seasoned gospel music icons such as Kofi Owusu Peprah, Jack Alolome, Oheneba Clement, Devin Arthur, Akosua Karl, Gabe Akwerh and a host of others.

According to Rose Adjei, the concert is aimed at proclaiming the message that God has indeed heard our prayers.

She added that the ‘KardiaHakaratHatov’ concert is a gospel musical concert borne out of the need to create a platform to spread the work of JesusChrist to believers.

Last year’s concert brought unending testimonies on how God used the programme to minister and bless the audience, and they believe a double dose will be administered this year.