GFA, GOIL Fuel Women Football

GOIL fuel support for all 20 Women Premier League Clubs for the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season has been loaded onto the Goil GOCard of each club.

This follows the GFA’s pledge to provide GOIL fuel support for the Women’s Premier League clubs totalling GH¢420,000 aimed at alleviating some of the transportation costs of the Women League clubs.

Each of the 10 Southern-based Women’s Premier League clubs has received an amount of GH¢10,000 worth of fuel, while an amount to GH¢12,000 worth of fuel has been loaded for each of the 10 Northern sector Women’s Premier League clubs.