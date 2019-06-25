Dr. Amoah (with trophy) in a handshake with Kotoko’s skipper Amos Frimpong. Looking on are Kwame Kyei (R) and Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Sports Minister

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) chairman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, has lauded the quality of the just-ended Tier 1 special competition.

In a post competition radio interview, he said, “Ghana football can be great again, the clubs are playing well, the fans are patronising, officiating is improving, there were minor issues with referees, but as time went on things are falling in place.”

He added, “Look at the Hearts versus Kotoko game, it was so massive and the finals, Kotoko versus Karela.

“God has blessed Ghana with talent but how to harness this talent to commercialise it to help the economy as a whole and individuals in the industry.

Because we can’t pay these players well, they all want to play outside.

“This competition has told us that with proper planning, our football can be great again.”

Kotoko defeated Karela United 4-1 on penalties to win the competition and also handed them the CAF Champions League ticket as Ghana’s representatives.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum