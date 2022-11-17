Ghana Gas Ropes 10,000 Onto NHIS

Some elderly folks going through registration

ABOUT 10,000 residents in the project-affected communities of the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) in the Western Region are being registered onto to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free by the gas processing company.

Aside registering new members on to the scheme, those whose NHIS cards have expired would also be assisted to renew them.

The gesture is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relation Officer of Ghana Gas, disclosed this at the official launch of the free NHIS registration and renewal exercise at Atuabo in the Ellembelle district.

He stressed that the company was mindful of its social corporate responsibilities and would live up to those.

He was hopeful that the move would enable many of the residents to easily access health care when they needed it.

“There are a lot of deprived people in the company’s project affected communities and we are very hopeful that the exercise would go a long way to help them,” he stated.

He added that his outfit was collaborating with the Occupational Health Director of the company to supply the various CHPS compounds in the Ellembelle District with some requisite drugs to take care of the people.

He said the company was also committed to enhancing the social infrastructure within its catchment communities.

To this end, he mentioned that the company had constructed 24-seater toilet facility and handed over a renovated boys’ dormitory to the Nkroful Senior High School.

He noted that the company would also construct community water systems for the people at Anorkye, Baku, Atuabo and Asemda and construct a 30 to 40- bed capacity hospital at Anyinase, all at Ellembelle.

He added that in the Nzema East Municipality, Ghana Gas would construct a girls’ dormitory for Gwiraman Senior High School and renovate the girls’ dormitory at Half Assini Senior High School in the Jomoro District, among other projects.

Emmanuel Winfred Okyere, Western Regional Manager of NHIS, explained that the scheme was a social intervention programme introduced by government to provide financial access to quality health care.

Chairman for the occasion, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, commended Ghana Gas for the initiative and encouraged the people to take advantage of the exercise and register with the scheme.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Atuabo