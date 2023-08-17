Ghana Gas Supports African Para Games With Gh200k

Dr Ben KD Asante (Left) with Samson Deen

The CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben KD Asante has approved a sponsorship package of 200,000 Cedis in support of the organisation of the 1st african Para Games .

He made this known during a courtesy visit to his plush Ghana Gas office, Accra when the president of the African Paralympic Committee went to give him briefings on the upcoming games.

Ghana will host 22 African countries at the first African Para Games from September 3 to 12 2023, competing for gold in amputee football, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.