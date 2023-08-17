Court To Determine If Special Prosecutor Can Keep Cecilia Dapaah’s Cash

Cecilia Dapaah

On August 31, 2023, the Financial Division of the High Court in Accra will determine if the Special Prosecutor can continue to keep the money of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, under their custody.

The Special Prosecutor had frozen seven of Dapaah’s bank accounts containing local and foreign currencies in accordance with section 38 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), pending investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

The OSP’s decision was made in response to a letter they wrote to two banks, instructing them to freeze Dapaah’s accounts and investments until the order is revoked or lapses.

The OSP found over US$590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 at Dapaah’s residence after searching it on July 24, 2023, as part of their investigation.

The OSP investigation was initiated after Dapaah’s domestic staff was accused of stealing over $1million, €300,000, several millions of cedis, and personal effects from Dapaah and her husband. Dapaah subsequently resigned from her position amid public uproar and was later arrested by the OSP, though she was granted bail.

The hearing at the High Court will determine the fate of Dapaah’s frozen accounts and investments, as well as the outcome of the OSP’s investigation into her alleged corruption and corruption-related offences.

By Vincent Kubi