Massive Turnout At EMY Africa Lagos Soirée

Dr. Ofori Sarpong (middle) making a presentation to Lanre Olusola, with Anthony Dzamefe looking on

The maiden edition of the EMY Africa Lagos Soiree held last Sunday, at the luxurious Mercedes-Benz Centre in the heart of Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria, witnessed the crème de la crème of African entertainment industry stakeholders in attendance.

As a prelude to the 8th Annual EMY Africa Awards, set to unfold on October 14 in Accra, Ghana, the Lagos Soiree was a night etched in memory.

Notable business personalities included Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Bovi Ugboma, Obi Asika and legendary actor Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD).

Other names include Michelle McKinney Hammond, Lanre Olusola, and Mawuli Gavor, Mary Ojulari, Ama K. Abebrese, among other celebrities.

According to the Founder of EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh, “Bringing together such an eclectic and accomplished assembly speaks volumes about the strength of unity and shared aspirations.

“This evening of celebration and excellence reaffirms our commitment to honouring those who mold Africa’s story with their exceptional contributions.”

Enriching speeches by luminaries like Mary Ojulari, Managing Director of Mercedes Benz Nigeria, and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of the board of EMY Africa, echoed the event’s theme of celebrating the pinnacle of achievement.

A fireside chat between Kojo Soboh and the effervescent Latasha Ngwube, the project’s lead PR, resonated with the evening’s essence. The evening unfolded with a captivating performance by the acclaimed magician Babs Cardini, followed by musical enchantment courtesy of Dapo Pelmar.

The EMY Africa Lagos Soiree was gracefully supported by Diaspora Affairs, the Office of the President of Ghana, and Mercedes Benz (Weststar Associates Limited).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke