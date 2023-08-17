Salifu Dagarti’s Daughter ChasesJirapa Seat On NPP Ticket

Hajia Aisha Salifu Dagarti and The late Chief Superintendent Salifu Dagarti

On August 9, 2023, Deputy CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, Hajia Aisha Salifu, submitted her nomination forms for the upcoming NPP Jirapa Constituency Parliamentary Primaries.

She was joined by a group of enthusiastic party supporters, including polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, and party elders and patrons, as they visited the party office.

After filing the nomination forms, Hajia Aisha spoke to the enthusiastic party supporters.

“I’ve watched from afar and what I see breaks my heart. Jirapa has voted NDC for so many years but you still come and you don’t see the fruits of what they’ve done,” she said.

“My topmost priority is to lift Jirapa up. I look at our youth today, the destitute, it’s sad. And it’s not that our youth, our young people are not intelligent. My message to them is, there is more beyond the politics of giving and taking,” she added.

According to her, “Politics is all about human development. If you don’t develop the human, forget about infrastructure. You can bring the towers from the US here and it will still mean nothing.”

“… So the human development is very key to me,” she indicated.

There is another contender besides Hajia Aisha Salifu vying for the position of Jirapa Parliamentary Candidate within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As she strives to take the lead in the 2024 election, she has to beat Lawyer Nicholas Soyiri, who holds the position of Jirapa MCE.

Hajia Aisha Salifu hails from Ullo-Tuopare in the Eastern part of Jirapa.

She is a product of Accra Girls’ Senior High School.

She is the daughter of the famous senior police officer, the late Chief Superintendent Salifu Dagarti, who laid down his life for the survival of Kwame Nkrumah during an assassination attempt on his life on January 2, 1964.

Affectionately addressed by her supporters as Mama For All (MAFA), Hajia Aisha left her footprints in the Ghanaian community in the US, where she played a pivotal role in the affairs of the NPP in the diaspora.

She was an active member of the United African Congress in the US and worked at Stanford and Yale for many years.

Aisha lived in New York too and worked as a healthcare administrator, operating an active NGO simultaneously.