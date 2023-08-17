Pablo Hxncho Drops ‘Peace And Chaos’

Pablo Hxncho

Afro dancehall artiste Lawrence Nii Adjei Laryea, known in the music scene as Pablo Hxncho, has officially released his maiden album titled ‘Peace and Chaos’.

The album is loaded with reservoir of wordplay, creativity, high quality sound production, incredible story-lines and punchlines.

On this album, Pablo Hxncho featured talented Ghanaian artistes like Spacely and Gunnyboy. He also worked with some of the best music producers in the country.

The tracks on the album, BEATWAVES gathered, are strong and have soul-stirring lyrics. One will easily be motivated to sing and dance along after carefully listening to some of the album’s tracks and the artiste’s message to music fans.

The musician is in the studio working on a number of tracks that will be published by the end of the year. His goal is to have an impact on the local music scene.

With the release of this album, Pablo infuses the Afro dancehall subgenre with a new perspective by fusing the traditional rudeboy swagger with mellow melodies that ooze with unfiltered emotion.

Each track takes you on a trip through the eyes of Hxncho himself, as he sings tales of his love for his family and the life of struggle in the streets.

Pablo Hxncho is also a passionate collaborator who has worked on hundreds of songs with different artistes throughout his music career.

In an industry that is highly competitive, Pablo has crafted a sound for himself that cuts across all ages, gender and demography.

One of the uniqueness of Pablo as an artiste is his ability to write quality songs and work with excellent sound engineers to release a masterpiece for his fans.

He expressed optimism that his latest hit single will soon attract massive attention from Ghanaians.

His management told BEATWAVES that, Pablo has come a very long way as Afro dancehall artiste, and they believe the album which will be a hit on the music scene will share his success story.

By George Clifford Owusu